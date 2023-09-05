Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06

Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 4th. This is a boost from Heartland Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

Heartland Group Holdings Limited provides various financial services in New Zealand and Australia. The company offers savings accounts, term deposits, and direct and business call accounts. It also provides home loans, business loans, term loans, revolving credit, car loans, and reverse mortgage lending and other financial services.

