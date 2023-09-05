Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Announces Final Dividend of $0.10

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 4th.

Codan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Codan alerts:

Insider Activity at Codan

In other Codan news, insider Sarah Adam-Gedge bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.25 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($18,709.68). 46.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Codan Company Profile

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.