JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.30

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:JEMI opened at GBX 126.62 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £375.40 million and a PE ratio of -3,178.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129.23. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 143 ($1.81).

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

In other JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust news, insider Caroline Gulliver purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,786.81). Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

