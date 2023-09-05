Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th.
Universal Music Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UNVGY opened at 12.16 on Tuesday. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of 8.11 and a twelve month high of 13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 12.19.
About Universal Music Group
