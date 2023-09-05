AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

AMERISAFE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

AMSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 7.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

