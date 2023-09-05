Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Truxton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Truxton Price Performance

OTCMKTS TRUX opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67. Truxton has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

