PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $12.14.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
