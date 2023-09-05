PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

