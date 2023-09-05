Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Arcontech Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Arcontech Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON ARC opened at GBX 89.98 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,225.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Arcontech Group has a 12-month low of GBX 62.06 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.88 ($1.16).

Get Arcontech Group alerts:

About Arcontech Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.