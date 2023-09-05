Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Arcontech Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Arcontech Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of LON ARC opened at GBX 89.98 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,225.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Arcontech Group has a 12-month low of GBX 62.06 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.88 ($1.16).
About Arcontech Group
