Prudential PLC Acquires 2,153 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HII. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $220.86 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.96 and its 200 day moving average is $214.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

