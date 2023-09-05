Prudential PLC Increases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 358.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 330,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,030,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 339,466 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 959.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after buying an additional 1,476,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $59,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 631,453 shares in the company, valued at $15,786,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,786,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $242,307.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,177,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 961,084 shares of company stock worth $24,996,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

