Prudential PLC Sells 7,200 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after buying an additional 187,149 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 117,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 101,924 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 391.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 36,902 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

IPAY stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $46.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $419.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

