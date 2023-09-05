Prudential PLC Acquires 4,981 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,527 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in F.N.B. by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

