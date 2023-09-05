Prudential PLC Has $995,000 Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,687,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,550,000 after acquiring an additional 99,572 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 39,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.08.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,609. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.