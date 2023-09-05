Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,426,000 after acquiring an additional 971,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,499,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 324,941 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,168,000 after acquiring an additional 221,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $154.83.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

