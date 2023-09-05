Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after purchasing an additional 425,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,412,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $435.87 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.85. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

