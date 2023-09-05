20,690 Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $67.50.
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
