Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 178.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.92.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $243.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,682 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

