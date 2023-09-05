Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in IQVIA by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $224.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.86. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

