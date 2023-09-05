Prudential PLC Purchases 1,357 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,229,000 after acquiring an additional 484,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after acquiring an additional 461,858 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after acquiring an additional 440,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

