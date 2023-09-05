Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.81 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,260,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,501,000 after acquiring an additional 385,520 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 159,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,340,000 after acquiring an additional 104,647 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

