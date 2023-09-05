Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Qualys by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,955,000 after buying an additional 132,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Qualys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after buying an additional 53,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Qualys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,087,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,385,000 after buying an additional 39,282 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $98,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $203,385.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,898.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,100 shares of company stock worth $4,962,961. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.27. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.41.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

