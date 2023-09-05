Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of Resideo Technologies worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REZI. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.95. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $233,616.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,717.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

