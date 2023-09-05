Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,410 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $35,032,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,676,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,465,000 after purchasing an additional 397,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,551,000 after buying an additional 214,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $61.63.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KFY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

