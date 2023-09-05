Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 3,297 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE DTE opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.67.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

