Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.75 Million Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total transaction of $869,486.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KWR

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:KWR opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $216.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.02.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $495.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.21%.

About Quaker Chemical

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.