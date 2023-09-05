Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Plexus were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Plexus by 680.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Plexus by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,670,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,885 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,670,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $101.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $95.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $83.84 and a 52-week high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.17. Plexus had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.