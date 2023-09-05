TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches Market Cap of $116.32 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $116.32 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00038246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00026316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00012776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000993 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,794,593,197 coins and its circulating supply is 9,788,945,531 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

