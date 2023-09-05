Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,063.32

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,835.50 or 0.07139626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $53.84 million and $11,063.32 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

