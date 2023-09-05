IPVERSE Price Tops $0.0026 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and $13,175.91 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

