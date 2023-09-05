Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Reaches $49.70 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $49.70 million and approximately $813,947.53 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,705.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00750880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00118251 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00016302 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00026179 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14714708 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $731,379.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

