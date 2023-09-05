Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MNST opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

