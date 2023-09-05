Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.41 Million Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Alarm.com worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $45,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,486.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,603 shares of company stock valued at $859,714 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $71.85.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.75 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

