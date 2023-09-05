Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,554 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HP were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of HP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 114.62% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,455 shares of company stock worth $5,986,805. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

