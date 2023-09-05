Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Biogen by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Biogen by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 37,482 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,216,000. Finally, Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in Biogen by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 87,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.42 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

