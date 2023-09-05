Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,800 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 38.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 118,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 33.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 838,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after purchasing an additional 209,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

