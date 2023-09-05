Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Sonos worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $373.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $105,543.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,306 shares of company stock valued at $135,391. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

