Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $2,253,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $36,642,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPH opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $819.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $241,671.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

