Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,082 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of MaxLinear worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MaxLinear by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,632,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,484,000 after acquiring an additional 106,145 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $183.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

