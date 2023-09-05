Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,499 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Innospec were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Innospec by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Innospec by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec stock opened at $109.12 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.45 and a 200-day moving average of $102.76.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Innospec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $480.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

