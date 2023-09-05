Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,649 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of ESCO Technologies worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average of $97.09. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.33 and a 12 month high of $109.57.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $248.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

