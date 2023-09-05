Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,200 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.16% of American Equity Investment Life worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 404.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 450.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.1% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.1 %

AEL stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.96.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $266,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEL. Truist Financial downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

