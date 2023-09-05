Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 22.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 307.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Price Performance

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $320,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,896 shares of company stock valued at $935,272. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

