Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 25.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 259,679 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,645,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,159,000 after acquiring an additional 309,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1,847.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,753 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 132.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $209.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSPD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

