WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 351 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $600,504,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,767,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Workday by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after buying an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after buying an additional 537,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,586,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,393,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $248.49 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa Davies sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.21, for a total transaction of $7,106,928.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,328,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,403 shares of company stock valued at $35,952,147 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

