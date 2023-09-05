WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 7,270 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 238.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Splunk by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Splunk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $2,391,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPLK opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.95.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.79.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

