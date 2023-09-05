WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,834 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Argan were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGX. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Argan in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 28.0% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.59. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $45.27.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 6.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Argan Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also

