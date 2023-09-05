WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $998,000 Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 223.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Schneider National Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.65%.

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.