WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,563 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 82.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $164.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.01. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Featured Stories

