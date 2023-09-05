WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,846 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 364,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,624,000 after buying an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 76,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

