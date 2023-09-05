Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) Declares Dividend of $0.43

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4338 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Price Performance
PZAKY opened at C$8.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.00. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a twelve month low of C$2.91 and a twelve month high of C$8.00.
About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen
